Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 7, 2025

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, requesting his presence for investigations into the allegations of bribes being offered to the party's MLAs.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 19:11 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 20:56 IST
Aaj Ki Baat Full episode, Anti Corruption Branch summons
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Who offered Rs 15 crore bribes to AAP candidates? Anti-Corruption Branch summons Arvind Kejriwal AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat for questioning, Delhi poll results to be out tomorrow.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands EC must hand over Maharashtra voter lists for LS, Assembly elections, alleges 49 lakh voters were added in 5 months.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

