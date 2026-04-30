Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Mamata Banerjee rubbishes Bengal exit polls, says, TMC will win 226 seats, BJP says, 'Mamata is looking worried, trying to keep her supporters' morale high'

BJP and SP MLAs stage protests outside UP assembly over women's reservation issue, CM Yogi describes SP as "anti-women"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge rubbishes Karnataka Home Minister's remark that party will welcome Kharge as CM, Kharge says, "only Sonia Gandhi can take decisions regarding me", adds, "confusion over leadership will be resolved soon"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.