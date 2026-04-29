Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

West Bengal has recorded a historic voter turnout in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, with overall polling crossing 92 per cent across the two phases, the highest since Independence, according to the Election Commission.

Aaj Ki Baat on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat on India TV. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Record 92.27 pc polling in Bengal, 3.25 lakh central forces deployed, Mamata Banerjee alleges, "central forces were used to intimidate voters", but adds, TMC will win, BJP says, "Khela Shesh"
  • Most exit polls predict the BJP's win in West Bengal and Assam, a comeback for UDF in Kerala, and DMK may retain power in Tamil Nadu

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Prime Time Show West Bengal Exit Poll West Bengal Exit Poll 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\