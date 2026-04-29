Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Record 92.27 pc polling in Bengal, 3.25 lakh central forces deployed, Mamata Banerjee alleges, "central forces were used to intimidate voters", but adds, TMC will win, BJP says, "Khela Shesh"

Most exit polls predict the BJP's win in West Bengal and Assam, a comeback for UDF in Kerala, and DMK may retain power in Tamil Nadu

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.