Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Record 92.27 pc polling in Bengal, 3.25 lakh central forces deployed, Mamata Banerjee alleges, "central forces were used to intimidate voters", but adds, TMC will win, BJP says, "Khela Shesh"
- Most exit polls predict the BJP's win in West Bengal and Assam, a comeback for UDF in Kerala, and DMK may retain power in Tamil Nadu
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.