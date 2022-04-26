Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
  • Goa TMC vice-president Kishore Narvekar resigns from his post as well as the membership of the party
India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2022 22:35 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Mumbai Police releases video of Rana couple sipping tea in Khar PS, but where is the video of Santa Cruz lock-up? 
  • Exclusive: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened to bury Navneet Rana 20 feet below ground level. Why?
  • Exclusive: Mosque imams in UP have started removing loudspeakers after Yogi govt’s order to remove all illegal ones

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

