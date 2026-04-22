Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 22, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Nearly 2.5 lakh central paramilitary forces deployed for Bengal polls, first phase of voting tomorrow, all polling booths for 152 seats will have live CCTV cameras, state police kept out of security arrangements

Home Minister Amit Shah says, "No more 'khela' this time in Bengal, TMC govt will be given farewell on May 4 at 1 pm", Mamata Banerjee says, "There will be 'durdaant khela' this time, Badla (revenge) not Badlaav (change) will take place"

BJP delegation complains to EC about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge describing PM Modi as 'terrorist', Amit Shah says, "Kharge's language has deteriorated due to his closeness to Rahul Gandhi"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.