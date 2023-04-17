Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Murder tale gets murkier, Who supplied Rs 7 lakh worth pistols to 3 killers of Atiq, Ashraf?

Exclusive: How much secrets do gangster Guddu Muslim, Shaista Parveen, both underground, know?

Exclusive: Why Nitish govt changed rules for early release of Bihar gangster Anand Mohan from jail?

