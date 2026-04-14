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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 14, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 14, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is set to take oath as the new CM of Bihar on Wednesday. This comes after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister earlier in the day.

Aaj Ki Baat on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat on India TV. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • End of Nitish era in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary to be sworn in tomorrow as first BJP CM,  Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U) will be sworn in as deputy CMs
  • Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Mamata's govt in his Bengal rallies, reads out list of scams during TMC rule, Mamata hits out at EC, alleges TMC booth agents may be detained and prevented from sitting in polling booths
  • China warns US over Hormuz blockade, says, will not tolerate if Chinese ships are stopped from going to ports in Iran

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Bihar Samrat Choudhary Bihar Government Rahul Gandhi Mamata Banerjee Strait Of Hormuz
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