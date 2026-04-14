Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 14, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

End of Nitish era in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary to be sworn in tomorrow as first BJP CM, Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U) will be sworn in as deputy CMs

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Mamata's govt in his Bengal rallies, reads out list of scams during TMC rule, Mamata hits out at EC, alleges TMC booth agents may be detained and prevented from sitting in polling booths

China warns US over Hormuz blockade, says, will not tolerate if Chinese ships are stopped from going to ports in Iran

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.