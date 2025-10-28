Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 28, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 28, 2025

The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's resolve)for the Bihar assembly polls, promising, among other things, a government job to one member of every household, restoration of old pension scheme and 200 units of free power.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Bihar polls: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan manifesto, alleges plan being hatched for 'slow polling' in MGB strongholds, warns officers.
  • In Katihar, voters heckle Congress MP Tariq Anwar and local CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam, In Sitamarhi, RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav faces voters' ire.
  • DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu to hold anti-SIR rally in Chennai on Nov 2, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek says, "last SIR took two years to complete, how can it be done in 2 months now?"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\