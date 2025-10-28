Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 28, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Bihar polls: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan manifesto, alleges plan being hatched for 'slow polling' in MGB strongholds, warns officers.
- In Katihar, voters heckle Congress MP Tariq Anwar and local CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam, In Sitamarhi, RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav faces voters' ire.
- DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu to hold anti-SIR rally in Chennai on Nov 2, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek says, "last SIR took two years to complete, how can it be done in 2 months now?"
