Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2025 Amid seat-sharing talks with allies of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, the Congress top leadership discussed party candidates for the upcoming assembly elections and is learnt to have finalised names of 25 candidates.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bihar: Smaller allies want more seats in both NDA, Mahagathbandhan, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi demand more seats, Congress finalises 25 candidates

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in hour-long closed door meeting with Azam Khan, Akhilesh says, he is hopeful Azam Khan won’t leave party

PM Modi demands clarification from Congress on which foreign power prevented India’s military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai attacks

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.