Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 8, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Bihar: Smaller allies want more seats in both NDA, Mahagathbandhan, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi demand more seats, Congress finalises 25 candidates
-
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in hour-long closed door meeting with Azam Khan, Akhilesh says, he is hopeful Azam Khan won’t leave party
-
PM Modi demands clarification from Congress on which foreign power prevented India’s military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai attacks
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.