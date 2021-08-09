Monday, August 09, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How a YouTuber, in order to make easy money, targeted a Delhi Police SHO on communal issue

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2021 20:45 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: How a YouTuber, in order to make easy money, targeted a Delhi Police SHO on communal issue?
  • Exclusive: Who were behind the hate slogan video against Muslims at Delhi's Jantar Mantar?
  • Exclusive: How politicians are raking up caste issue in the name of OBCs, tribals?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

