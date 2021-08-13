Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Rahul Gandhi made a complete U-turn in his stance towards Twitter within 2 months

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2021 20:08 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: How Rahul Gandhi made a complete U-turn in his stance towards Twitter within a span of 2 months
  • Exclusive: In Rajasthan, banks issue notices to farmers for attaching land for non-payment of loan installments 
  • Exclusive: Sidhu hits out at Punjab CM, says, new assembly will cancel power purchase agreements 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

