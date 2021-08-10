Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Rahul Gandhi tells Kashmiris, Modi is not allowing us to speak in Parliament

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Opposition MPs stood on reporters' table, shouted slogans, threw rule book inside Rajya Sabha

Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi tells Kashmiris, Modi is not allowing us to speak in Parliament

Exclusive: What rural women in U.P. told PM Modi about Ujjwala Yojana LPG gas cylinders

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News