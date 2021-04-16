Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Watch chaotic scenes inside hospitals treating Covid victims

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: India TV reporters try to find out why there is shortage of beds, oxygen in hospitals

Exclusive: Why are medicines, injections in short supply? India TV reporters try to find out

Exclusive: Watch chaotic scenes inside hospitals treating Covid victims

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News