'Aaj khatam kar do inko': The untold story of BSF heroes who fought till their last breath in Op Sindoor

"Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, finish them today)," screamed BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, even as he battled grievous injuries, urging his men to fight back fiercely against Pakistan drones during Operation Sindoor. The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan later succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in the line of duty.

SI Mohd Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham awarded Vir Chakra posthumously

For their extraordinary courage and leadership, Sub-Inspector Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th Border Security Force (BSF) battalion were awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously.

According to a government gazette notification issued on October 4, their act of valor took place on May 10 at the Kharkola Border Outpost (BOP) in Jammu. The awards were first announced in August on Independence Day.

Operation Sindoor, carried out jointly by India's defence forces and the BSF between May 7 and 10, targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action was a retaliatory strike following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

How did BSF heroes fight against Pakistan?

The Border Security Force (BSF) post at Kharkola, Jammu, came under intense cross-border mortar shelling and a drone attack during Operation Sindoor.

During the attack, Sub-Inspector Imteyaj tactically moved out of his bunker and used a light machine gun (LMG) to neutralise one drone, while Constable Deepak Chingakham took on a second drone from his LMG. Soon after, a mortar shell fired from across the border exploded near the 'morcha' (sentry post), causing grievous injuries to the two troops.

"Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms.

"Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: 'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko, he laid down life in the line of duty," his citation said.

Constable Chingakham also sustained multiple "grievous" splinter injuries to the thorax and a fractured tibia but refused evacuation. Unwilling to abandon his buddy, Chingakham kept on fighting till his last breath and made the supreme sacrifice.

The two men were awarded with the Vir Chakra, a wartime medal which is third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, for their "exceptional gallantry and courage". Sixteen other BSF troops were awarded the police gallantry medal in August during the 79th Independence Day for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" in Operation Sindoor.

