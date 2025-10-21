Operation Sindoor’s aftershock? Watch Pakistani general’s bizarre rant, says 'Indian Army is political' Pakistan Army General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s recent statements, filled with half-truths, are proof that India’s precision strikes have struck far more than just physical targets.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, has left the Pakistani establishment in a state of visible disarray. So much so that high-ranking Pakistani generals are now publicly spewing nonsensical and contradictory statements in a desperate attempt to save face. One such statement came from General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, a senior figure in the Pakistan Army.

General Mirza accused the Indian Army of being political, this, coming from a military that has directly ruled Pakistan for over half its existence, toppled democratic governments, and continues to pull the strings behind civilian leadership.

‘We fought India for 96 hours on our own’

Bragging about a mythical resistance, General Mirza claimed that Pakistan fought India "for 96 hours using only its own resources." Given the world saw what actually happened from international condemnations to diplomatic isolations one can only assume that this alternate timeline exists solely in Mirza’s head.

He also accused India of using “Western support” and “military dominance,” forgetting that India doesn’t need hand-holding to defend itself unlike Pakistan, which has lived off foreign aid, IMF bailouts, and Chinese handouts for decades.

Old broken record: Kashmir and nuclear threats return

In classic Pakistani fashion, Mirza couldn’t end his rant without singing the same old tune: UN resolutions on Kashmir and the nuclear threat. Perhaps he missed the part where UN resolutions first require Pakistan to withdraw from PoK, which his country has conveniently ignored for 75 years.

Now water is a weapon too?

In another bizarre twist, General Mirza accused India of using water as a weapon, referring to river sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty, a treaty that India continues to honor despite multiple provocations from Pakistan. After throwing around nuclear threats, insulting India, and rewriting history, General Mirza ended his speech by calling for “inclusive regional security”.