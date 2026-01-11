'A Pakistan-like mindset': War of words between Owaisi, Himanta over 'hijab-clad PM' remark intensify The controversy erupted on Saturday after Owaisi, while campaigning in Solapur for municipal corporation elections, said that a day will come when a hijab-clad woman will become India's prime minister, as the Constitution allows any citizen to occupy the top post.

New Delhi:

The war of words between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter's 'hijab-clad woman prime minister' intensified on Sunday after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief called the Assam chief minister a 'tube light' and said he has a 'Pakistan-like mindset'. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur while campaigning for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, Owaisi said people like Sarma have failed to understand the Constitution's spirit, adding that India does not belong to any one religion or a community, which is the beauty of the nation.

"He’s a 'tubelight' in his mind. He has taken an oath on the Constitution, but does he even know what’s written in it? Himanta Biswa Sarma has a Pakistan-like mindset. In Pakistan’s Constitution, only someone from one community can become the country’s Prime Minister or President," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Even those who don’t believe in God have a place here. His thinking is narrow, and he speaks petty things."

Who said what and how the controversy erupted?

The controversy erupted on Saturday after Owaisi, while campaigning in Solapur for municipal corporation elections, said that a day will come when a hijab-clad woman will become India's prime minister, as the Constitution allows any citizen to occupy the top post.

"The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Saheb's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he had said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Sarma hits back at Owaisi

Later, Sarma slammed Owaisi and said that India, being a Hindu civilisation, will always have a Hindu prime minister. "Constitutionally, there is no bar on anyone becoming the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation with a Hindu civilisation, and we strongly believe that the Prime Minister of India will always be a Hindu," he said on Saturday, while speaking to reporters.

Coming to the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, the polling will take place on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

