75 years of Independence: PM Modi to inaugurate Amrut Mahotsav, flag off Dandi March today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off 'Dandi March' from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

The curtain raiser activities are beginning from today, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram on the beginning of the glorious Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi.

It was on March 12, 1930 that Gandhiji began the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram against the Salt Laws along with 81 padyatris. During the Padyatra, the Culture Minister will stay overnight with the Padyatris at the place of night halt and the Padyatra will start from the same place the next day.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India@75 celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.

A National Implementation Committee headed by the Home Minister has been constituted to chalk out policies and planning of various events to be undertaken under the Commemoration.

State and Union Territories governments are also organising events all over India from today. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

