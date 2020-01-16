7-year-old girl raped by neigbhour in Noida's Khushedpura, arrested

Representational image

A rape case of a 7-year-old Dalit minor girl has surfaced from Noida's Khushedpura village. According to police, a neighbour has been accused of raping a minor girl who has now been arrested. Speaking on the matter, a police official said that the minor girl was playing outside his home on Wednesday night when the neighbour tried to lure her with some food and took her away from there.

The police official further said that the accused raped her inside a yard in a nearby house. However, the girl later informed her parents about the incident who lodged a police complaint at around 12 am in the night.

After a complaint was registered in the case, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused on Thursday (today) morning. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the rape crime. The victim girl has been sent for medical examination.