7 Opposition parties, barring Congress, seek time to meet President over Pegasus, farm laws, other issues

Seven Opposition parties, barring the Congress, have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him on various issues including the Pegasus row.

According to news agency ANI, the Opposition parties including SAD, NCP, BSP, JKNC, CPI(M), CPI, RLD will seek President's intervention in "upholding the dignity of the Constitution of India and parliamentary rules and procedures".

They will also apprise President Kovind over the alleged Pegasus snooping row, the demand for repealing new farm laws, and urge him to direct the government to discuss both issues during the ongoing Parliament session.

The Parliament has been witnessing repeated disruptions over various issues. The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 19. However, it has failed to transact any business due to continuous uproar by the opposition parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no hope from the Opposition because of its negative approach. Speaking at the Parliamentary party meeting, Modi said that the conduct of the Congress-led Opposition parties is "unfortunate" as he attacked the grand old party for causing a deadlock in the Parliament.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress is neither interested in debate, nor is allowing the Parliament to function. He also slammed Congress for not attending the all-party meeting that was called last week on the issue of Covid-19 vaccination in the country and accused it of preventing others from attending.

