7 coronavirus suspects missing in Punjab

Seven coronavirus suspects go missing in Punjab

At a time when state after state are announcing measure to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, at least seven COVID 19 suspects have gone missing in Punjab. As per initial reports, all seven have gone missing in Ludhiana. On Friday, two more coronavirus cases -- one from Noida and another in Manesar -- surfaced in the country, taking the national toll to 76.

Delhi schools, colleges, cinema halls shut till March 31

The Delhi government has also shut down schools, colleges, cinema halls till March 31 amid Coronavirus threat in the country. Prime Minister Modi has also appealed to the people and urged SAARC nations to chalk out a strategy to fight coronavirus.

Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 4 other countries till April 30

Air India on Friday cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France.

"It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak," the official said on Friday.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

