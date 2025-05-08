7 airports in Gujarat temporarily shut after Pakistan's missile attack | Check details Following a string of unsuccessful aerial threats from over the border, the decision is part of increased national security measures.

New Delhi:

The government of India has added seven airports in Gujarat to the most recent Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restrictions amid increased border tensions. Following a string of unsuccessful aerial threats from over the border, the decision is part of increased national security measures.

The Gujarati airports of Jamnagar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj, and Mundra (Adani) have all been closed to civil aviation out of the 24 airports for which NOTAMs have been issued.

To preserve air safety and guarantee military operational preparedness, the NOTAM temporarily limits aviation operations.

According to information obtained, unless the appropriate authorities modify or prolong them, the closures will be in effect until 11:59 PM IST on May 9.

Following a string of drone and missile attacks by Pakistan that targeted several sites in Jammu as well as portions of Punjab and Rajasthan, the notification was issued. Indian defence systems intercepted and stopped these threats.

Passengers are advised by airline alerts to arrive at least three hours before departure. Airport security has been increased nationwide. As tensions between the two neighbouring countries continue to increase, hundreds of flights have also been cancelled.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed all airlines and airports nationwide to strengthen security procedures, according to sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Every traveller will go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at every airport. According to sources, Air Marshals will be deployed due to the restriction on visitors entering terminal buildings.