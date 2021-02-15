65% trains back on track! No plans to resume normal services by April 1: Indian Railways

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Passengers at a platform at New Delhi Railway Station.

The Ministry of Railways has once again issued clarification over reports claiming that the government is planning resume normal train services from April 1. According to a statement issued by the Ministry, there is no plan in place for now to resume normal operations of passenger trains.

"Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," it said.

The statement added Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. The ministry assured that media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken.

Notably, already more than 65 per cent trains are running. While more than 250 plus trains were added in January alone, more will be added gradually, it said.

Several media reports claimed that the graded increase in passenger train services may lead to a full resumption of all passenger train operations from April 1.

The government had suspended all passenger trains in March 2020 following the national lockdown to combat Covid 19 pandemic. The decision was aimed at halting the movement of the public and thus the transmission of the virus. The government allowed resumption of train services from June 1 in a graded manner.

Earlier this month, Railways minister Piyush Goyal had said that normal train services will be decided upon in consultation with other stakeholders as Covid situation is being monitored.

