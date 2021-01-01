Friday, January 01, 2021
     
New Year gift! Indian Railways extends run of festival special trains

Indian Railways has decided to extend the run of festival special trains in January 2021. 

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2021 10:37 IST
On the first day of the New Year, Indian Railways has decided to extend the run of festival special trains. The Northern Railways in a tweet said that the authorities decided to extend the services in view the passenger volume. 

It was earlier stated that these trains will run till December end. The latest announcement said that these trains will continue to operate till January 2021 end.

Back in March 2020, the national transporter had announced cancellation of the trains in view of the pandemic. The decision was aimed at halting the movement of the public and thus the transmission of the virus.

The government has allowed resumption of train services from June 1 in a graded manner. Ahead of the Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, the government start operations festival special trains to ferry people.

