Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV 5-star hotel in Lucknow sealed after 9 kitchen staff test Covid positive

A five-star hotel in Lucknow has been sealed by the local authorities after nine kitchen staff tested positive for coronavirus. According to details available, Radisson hotel in the capital city has been sealed for two days.

Meanwhile, authorities have started the contact tracing operations and urged the visitors to undergo screening. All the 9 kitchen staff have been placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, no Covid-19 case has been found in 41 out of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. In Noida and Ghaziabad, nine and three positive cases were found on Tuesday, respectively. Lucknow alone reported 25 positive cases on Tuesday.

