Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test COVID-19 positive in Mewat

4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test COVID-19 positive in Mewat

Four people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Mewat. Mewat already had 3 COVID-19 cases, with four new infected, the case tally has now gone up to 7. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Published on: April 05, 2020 13:02 IST
4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test COVID-19 positive in Mewat
Image Source : PTI

4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test COVID-19 positive in Mewat

Four people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Mewat. Mewat already had 3 COVID-19 cases, with four new infected, the case tally has now gone up to 7. 

In Haryana so far, 49 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, luckily there has not been a single casualty in the state and 24 of these infected patients have been discharged. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

On Saturday, 16 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had tested positive in Haryana's Palwal. 

Also Read | India COVID-19 confirmed cases now at 3374; Maharashtra, Delhi, TN worst hit. Check state-wise toll

 

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X