4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test COVID-19 positive in Mewat

Four people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Mewat. Mewat already had 3 COVID-19 cases, with four new infected, the case tally has now gone up to 7.

In Haryana so far, 49 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, luckily there has not been a single casualty in the state and 24 of these infected patients have been discharged.

On Saturday, 16 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had tested positive in Haryana's Palwal.

