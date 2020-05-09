Image Source : PTI 4-month-old among 11 new COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh

A four-month-old child among 11 more Covid-19 patients were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 159, officials said. All 11 new cases were reported from Bapu Dham colony in Sector 26, the epicentre of the virus. The densely populated colony has housing units mainly for economically weaker sections.

A day earlier, the city saw its second death owing to coronavirus. The patient died in a hospital on May 6, but his test report that came on Friday confirmed he was virus positive.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage