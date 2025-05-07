'4 drones aaye, maarkar chale gaye': Eyewitnesses in Pakistan on Operation Sindoor India executed Operation Sindoor successfully, striking as many as nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses in Pakistan have also confirmed that India launched attacks and returned safely as well.

New Delhi:

India gave a befitting response to Pakistan today in the wee hours after the terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam last month. The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy conducted a joint operation, Operation Sindoor, striking down as many as nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. In the media briefing, it was also made clear that they are ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan while showing the proofs of the camps destroyed in the attack.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses in Pakistan have also confirmed that India launched a successful attack on the terror camps. '4 drones aaye, maarkar chale gaye (4 drones came, hit us and went back)," they said. This confirms that the strikes from the Indian Armed Forces were extremely successful.

The Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and identified the camps in Pakistan and PoK. "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was driven by the objective of undermining normalcy return to Kashmir.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the media briefing. Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also briefed the media later, giving information on the nine terror camps that were destroyed, marking the Operation Sindoor successful.