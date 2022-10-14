Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chhattisgarh: 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ambikapur.

Highlights An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur today

The earthquake took place 65 km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5:28 am

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground

Ambikapur earthquake : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday (October 14) morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28 am with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

(With ANI inputs)

