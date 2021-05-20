Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Kathmandu in Nepal on Wednesday as per the National Center for Seismology.

The quake took place around 22:24 hours Nepal (Local time), 94 KM North West of Kathmandu, the EMSC tweeted.

No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited.

On the other side, an Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake took place around 5:30 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago."

Also Read: Earthquake hits Assam

Latest India News