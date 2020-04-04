36-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Chhindwara; MP case tally rises to 155 including 9 deaths

36-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Chhindwara; MP cases tally rises to 155 including 9 deaths

A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 9. As many as 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are prevalent in Madhya Pradesh. The city of Indore has emerged as the hub of COVID-19 cases in the state with 112 out of the overall count concentrated in the city.

In Indore, 59 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event have been identified and quarantined. As per latest reports, none of these people are showing any symptoms yet but they will still remain in quarantine to eliminate any possibility of the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,905 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India including 68 deaths.