'30 lakh sainik ke peeche, 150 crore Hindustani...' BJP shares musical video hailing Operation Sindoor The BJP has launched and promoted Manoj Tiwari's patriotic anthem "Operation Sindoor – Sindoor Ki Laalkar" as a cultural salute to India’s armed forces and a powerful symbol of national pride and unity amid rising security tensions.

New Delhi:

Amplifying its message of national pride and solidarity with India’s armed forces, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially shared the newly launched patriotic anthem, “Operation Sindoor – Sindoor Ki Laalkar”, sung by BJP MP and noted singer Manoj Tiwari. The song, released amid growing nationalistic sentiment and heightened military vigilance, has gone viral within hours of its debut.

Sharing the anthem on its official social media handles, the BJP wrote: “30 लाख सैनिक के पीछे, 150 करोड़ हिंदुस्तानी, नाप देंगे जब चाहेंगे, दुश्मन में कितना है पानी! निशानी देख लो, ये निशानी… कहानी हो गई है, शुरू कहानी!”

The quote reflects the party’s bold and unyielding stance on national security, showcasing India's military confidence and public resolve. For the BJP, this anthem is not just a song but a cultural rallying cry — a fusion of music, message, and national morale.

A patriotic ode to Operation Sindoor

The song pays tribute to Operation Sindoor, a symbolic military campaign reflecting India’s aggressive posture against terrorism and cross-border threats. It highlights the bravery of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, presenting the mission as a unified national effort.

The BJP views the anthem as an embodiment of the nation’s fighting spirit and a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces to protect India’s sovereignty. The party has positioned the release strategically, linking it with recent military actions and public discourse around security and patriotism.

Manoj Tiwari: Voice of the nation

Known for his cultural connection with the masses, Manoj Tiwari’s powerful and emotional rendition adds authenticity to the song. His lyrics and vocals celebrate the soldiers who guard India’s borders and elevate the sindoor — a traditional symbol of marital commitment — into a metaphor for national sacrifice and honor.

“This is more than a song — it is a tribute, a salute, and a voice of every Indian who stands with our armed forces,” Tiwari said at the launch. “Sindoor is the colour of love and sacrifice — in homes and at the border.”

BJP’s nationalist messaging through culture

The release of “Operation Sindoor – Sindoor Ki Laalkar” aligns closely with the BJP’s broader political narrative: strong national security, cultural pride, and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By promoting the song, the party underscores its commitment to both the emotional and strategic aspects of defending the nation.

The BJP has urged its workers and supporters to amplify the track widely, using it as a morale-booster for the public and a symbol of India’s growing strength. The anthem also complements the party’s recent actions — such as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty — which it frames as bold corrections of historical wrongs.

Public reaction and viral momentum

Within four hours of its release, Operation Sindoor became a trending anthem on social media, receiving an outpouring of patriotic messages from users praising its lyrics, energy, and emotional resonance.

The visuals in the video portray the harsh realities faced by soldiers across land, air, and sea, giving civilians a glimpse into the heroism and sacrifices made daily by India’s military personnel. The song’s emotional power and cultural symbolism have struck a deep chord with audiences, especially in the wake of recent border tensions.

“Not just a song, but a movement”

The BJP’s framing of the anthem reflects its larger strategy of cultural mobilisation — using artistic mediums to strengthen public unity and reinforce the party’s pro-nationalist identity.

“Kahani ho gayi hai, shuru kahani” — “The story has just begun,” declares the song, signalling that Operation Sindoor is not only a mission but a movement.

As India continues to navigate a sensitive geopolitical moment, Operation Sindoor – Sindoor Ki Laalkar stands as both a cultural weapon and a call for collective pride, echoing the BJP’s message that the nation will never compromise on its sovereignty, security, or spirit.