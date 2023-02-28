$3.9 bn hydropower project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh approved

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK File Photo for representation only

India has approved the construction of the Dibang hydropower project, the largest of its kind in the country, as part of its efforts to build renewable energy generation to meet rising power demand. The 2,880-megawatt project will be developed by NHPC Limited. It is estimated to cost $3.9 billion and take nine years to build.

Hydropower has been classified as renewable energy in India and is seen as essential in the country's transition away from coal to help manage the fluctuations caused by intermittent solar and wind supplies.

When completed, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India's tallest structure. The project is located on the Dibang River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley District.

The project calls for the construction of a 278m high Concrete Gravity Dam (above the deepest foundation level), six horseshoe-shaped head race tunnels ranging in length from 300m to 600m with 9m diameter, an underground Power House, and six horseshoe-shaped tailrace tunnels ranging in length from 320m to 470m with 9m diameter.

Constructing dams often leads to large-scale environmental damage and dislocation of communities, resulting in local protests that delay projects and increase construction costs. The Dibang project, which will be built over more than 5,000 hectares of forest land, is expected to face similar risks, according to various experts.Government assistance for flood mitigation and supporting infrastructure, such as roads and bridges linking the building site, are included in the investment that has been approved.

