2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight

The 2G mobile internet services will be restored in the Kashmir Valley from Friday midnight, an official order said. According to a notification by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir administration, access to the internet with 2G speed on mobile phones will resume from January 25. Access shall be limited only on whitelisted sites and social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, it said.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards.

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till January 31 after which it would be reviewed further, the order said.

Internet and mobile connectivity was snapped on August 5 last year after the centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

