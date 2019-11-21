Image Source : PTI 255 crore spent on PM Modi's chartered flights during foreign trips in 3 years

An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent. In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi undertook 7 foreign trips to 9 countries from Aug-Nov: MEA