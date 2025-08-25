22-year-old Delhi pregnant woman dies under suspicious circumstances, family alleges dowry harassment A 22-year-old pregnant woman in Delhi’s Dwarka area died under suspicious circumstances, just four months after her marriage. Her father has alleged sustained dowry harassment and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws.

New Delhi:

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi’s Dwarka area just four months after her marriage, in what her family has alleged to be a case of dowry death. The deceased, identified as Komal alias Varsha, was reportedly two months pregnant and had repeatedly complained to her parents about harassment by her husband and in-laws, police sources said on Sunday.

Komal had been living with her husband, Aman, in Badu Sarai since their wedding on April 16 this year. On August 21, her father Dinesh received a distressing phone call informing him that Aman had admitted Komal to a hospital in an unconscious state. She was declared dead shortly after.

According to the FIR registered on August 23, Komal’s father alleged that his daughter had been physically assaulted and mentally harassed over continuous demands for dowry.

"She told us several times that Aman and his family kept asking for more money and valuables. They beat her regularly," Dinesh told the police.

Investigation underway

Police confirmed that the case was forwarded for legal action after the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s approval. An FIR under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC has been filed, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Authorities are now recording statements from family members and neighbors to piece together the events that led to Komal’s sudden and suspicious death. No arrests have been reported so far.

A senior police officer said, “We are treating the case with utmost seriousness. All evidence will be examined, and action will be taken based on findings.”’

Greater Noida dowry murder

Komal’s death comes just days after another shocking dowry-related incident in Greater Noida, where a young woman was burned alive by her in-laws in front of her son. Her husband and the mother in law was arrested.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), thousands of women die each year due to dowry harassment, with many cases dismissed as suicide or unexplained deaths unless families fight to prove otherwise.