2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says India Meteorological Department

The year 2024 has officially been declared the warmest year in India since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The country experienced an average minimum temperature that was 0.90 degrees Celsius above the long-period average, underscoring the growing impact of climate change.

Unprecedented annual temperature rise

At a virtual press briefing, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that the annual mean land surface air temperature in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average (1991-2020 period). This surpassed the previous record set in 2016 when the mean temperature was 0.54 degrees Celsius above normal.

Global context: 2024 warmest year worldwide

According to the European climate agency Copernicus, 2024 is expected to be the warmest year globally, with the average temperature surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time.

Impact of rising temperatures

A joint review by World Weather Attribution and Climate Central highlighted that 2024 saw an average of 41 additional days of dangerous heat worldwide compared to previous years. This intensification of heat has had severe implications for health, agriculture, and ecosystems across the globe.

India’s climate trends in 2024

The IMD’s data reflects a broader trend of rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns in India. The year saw extended heatwaves, erratic rainfall, and increased instances of extreme weather events, affecting millions across the country.

Call for urgent climate action

The IMD emphasised the importance of taking immediate and coordinated actions to mitigate the effects of climate change. “The data underscores the urgent need for global cooperation to combat rising temperatures and enhance climate resilience,” Mr. Mohapatra said.

Looking ahead

As India and the world grapple with the realities of climate change, the record-breaking temperatures in 2024 serve as a stark reminder of the need for sustainable development and robust climate policies to secure the future.