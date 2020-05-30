Image Source : PTI 19-year-old who returned from Gujarat is Manipur's 60th COVID-19 patient (Representational image)

A 19-year-old woman who returned from Gujarat recently has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the Northeastern state to 60, officials said on Saturday. The woman hails from the Kanglatongbi area in Imphal West district and is at present undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they said.

"Necessary containment measures have been taken up,"the state's COVID-19 Common Control Room said in a statement. With the detection of the fresh case, the number of active cases went up to 53. Seven persons have so far recovered and discharged from the hospital. The state's Churachandpur district has the highest number of active cases with 20 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment.

