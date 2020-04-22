19 employees of IT company in Navi Mumbai test coronavirus positive

As many as 19 employees of an IT company based in Navi Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive. As per reports, 7 out of the infected are residents of Navi Mumbai while 7 reside in Mumbai. Two of them are from Thane, while there is one person who is from Sangli, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

All those who have tested positive for the virus have been admitted to a hospital in Vashi.

The IT company has been sealed and the sanitization process is underway

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai have racked up to over 3,400 including 151 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage