INDIA bloc MPs to assemble in Parliament complex, march unitedly to Lok Sabha on first day of session

Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will gather in the Parliament complex on the first day of session of the 18th Lok Sabha and march to the House together on Monday morning (June 24), sources said. The MPs will assemble near Gate Number 2 of the old Parliament building, where the Gandhi statue once stood, a senior Opposition party leader said. The Gandhi statue, which was a popular protest site for MPs in the Parliament complex, was recently relocated along with 14 other statues that dotted the complex. All these were installed in one area, Prerna Sthal.

Some MPs will carry the copies of the Constitution of the country while walking down to the Parliament building, the leader said.

Several opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against the ruling BJP, even though it was able to form government with support of NDA allies. The bloc has also claimed that people backed the opposition parties to "save Constitution."

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will see oath-taking by newly elected members, followed by election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27.

(With PTI inputs)

