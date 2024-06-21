18th Lok Sabha: New Parliament session from June 24, PM Modi to address both Houses on THESE dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The special session of the 18th Lok Sabha will convene on June 24 with the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected MPs, followed by the election of Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27.

On June 28, the government will attempt to hold discussion on the President’s address, however, the Opposition may create an uproar on the recent NEET paper leak.

PM Modi to address Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on July 2 in reply to the President’s address. He will speak in Rajya Sabha the next day.

There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker election

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as Protem Speaker, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday (June 20). The President also appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the Protem Speaker till the election of the Speaker.

"President is pleased to appoint Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker. President is also pleased to appoint Shri Suresh Kodikunnil, Shri Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Members of Lok Sabha under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist Speaker Protem in Oath/Affirmation to newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha till election of the Speaker," Rijiju tweeted.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24. During this session, new members of the lower house will be sworn in, and the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26.

Sources said on Tuesday (June 18) that the top office of the Lower House of the Parliament is likely to go to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the position of Deputy Speaker may be given to an NDA ally. The I.N.D.I.A bloc has demanded the post of Deputy Speaker, which has conventionally always gone to the Opposition. However, the 17th Lok Sabha did not have any MP positioned in this office.