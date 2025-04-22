Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits new high on MCX, silver shines too | Check city-wise rates on April 22 In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,491.4 per troy ounce after crossing the mark of $3,500. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,483.91 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices in the domestic futures market hit a new high on Tuesday, i.e. April 22, 2025, with US President Donald Trump intensifying his attacks on the US central bank boss calling him "a major loser" for not lowering interest rates. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 1,474 at Rs 98,753 per 10 grams and surged to touch the high of Rs 99,178 - a fresh all-time high. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,945 with a gain of 1,666 or 1.71 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 98,551.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, too went up in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,793 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 546 from the previous close of Rs 95,247. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,829 - a gain of Rs 582 or 0.61 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,361 and a high of Rs 95,881.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,491.4 per troy ounce after crossing the mark of $3,500. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,483.91 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,500 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,350 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,135 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 92,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.