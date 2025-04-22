Elephants to folk dancers: JD Vance, family get royal welcome at Jaipur's Amber Fort | Watch US Vice President JD Vance received a special welcome as he reached Jaipur's iconic fort. Earlier, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also arrived at the Amber Fort ahead of Vance's visit.

Jaipur:

US Vice President JD Vance, who is on his first visit to India from April 21 to April 24, visited Jaipur's Amber Fort on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children. Vance received a special welcome as he reached Jaipur's iconic fort. Vance was welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style with two elephants being trained at Hathi Gaon near Amber for the welcome. Earlier, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also arrived at the Amber Fort ahead of Vance's visit.

The Amber Fort palace, which is a beautiful mélange of architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been closed to visitors for 24 hours from 12 noon on Monday, an official of the state's Department of Archaeology said.

Amber Fort, one of the top tourist attractions of the Pink City, sits atop a small hill and is located at a distance of about 11 km from the main city.

The US vice president is scheduled to leave Jaipur for Agra in a special plane on Wednesday morning. After returning to Jaipur in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit the City Palace. He will depart for the US early Thursday morning.