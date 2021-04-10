Image Source : PTI 17 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000 other categories of beds would remain available for COVID-19 patients. Nine quarantine centres with 958 beds have also been made available, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Currently, people are being admitted in two centres of COVID L-3 and L-2 levels, he said.

In the district, 3,000 beds, including 250 ICU beds with ventilator facility, would be kept in reserve, Pandey said.

The health department has declared 102 areas as containment zones and 861 surveillance teams have been deputed to check the health of active coronavirus patients and their contacts, the official said.

The district magistrate said that Surya Hospital in Murad Nagar, RKGIT College on the Meerut-Delhi Road, the guest house of the Avas Vikas Parishad in Tronica City, the Janhit Institute in Duhai and the High-Tech Institute in Inder Garhi have been temporarily converted in quarantine centers.

The ABES College in Lal Kuan, the Global Law College in Dasna, the RD Engineering College in Duhai and the Ideal Institute in Govindpuram are also among such quarantine centres, he said.

