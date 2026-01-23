1,600 trained officers, high-end vehicles: All about Bhagwant Mann's Sadak Suraksha Force in Punjab Comprising 1,600 specially trained police personnel, the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) patrols nearly 4,100 km of vulnerable road stretches across Punjab.



Punjab's Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) has emerged as a critical lifeline on the state's highways, significantly strengthening road safety, emergency response, and traffic regulation across accident-prone stretches. Launched on January 27, 2024, at Jalandhar PAP by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the SSF is a first-of-its-kind dedicated highway policing force in the country. The unit was operationalised from February 1, 2024, with a clear mandate to reduce fatalities, ensure faster emergency response, and bring round-the-clock traffic discipline on national and state highways.



Comprising 1,600 specially trained police personnel, the SSF patrols nearly 4,100 km of vulnerable road stretches across Punjab. Equipped with 144 interceptor vehicles, including 116 Toyota Hiluxes and 28 Mahindra Scorpios, each unit covers a 30-km stretch, ensuring high-visibility policing and rapid response to accidents.



Personnel of the force have undergone specialised trauma care training, enabling them to provide crucial first aid and emergency care during the golden hour.



Operating with a data-driven, real-time policing model, the SSF integrates advanced systems such as iRAD (Intelligent Road Accident Data Analysis) and e-DAR (Electronic Detection and Accident Reporting). These tools not only improve crash investigation and reporting but also help authorities identify accident hotspots and take preventive measures.



Raised at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the SSF places special emphasis on protecting vulnerable road users through targeted enforcement and safety-hardening techniques. Beyond traffic management, the increased police presence has also aided crime detection and strengthened law and order along highways, acting as a deterrent to unlawful activities.



With its 24x7 operations, high-visibility patrols, and technology-backed approach, the Sadak Suraksha Force is fast redefining highway safety in Punjab, reinforcing the state government's commitment to saving lives and making roads safer for every commuter.



