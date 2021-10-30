Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 16 regional parties declared receiving donations worth over Rs 24 cr without PAN details: ADR report

Out of 27 regional parties which declared receiving donations, as many as 16 regional parties have declared receiving 1,026 donations worth Rs 24.779 crore without PAN details, stated an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report. The report highlights details of donations declared by regional political parties during the financial year 2019-20, as submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ADR report published on Friday, the parties which saw the maximum percentage increase in their income from donations between FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 included Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Donations to JMM increased by 37794 per cent, followed by LJP for which it was 410 per cent, SP for which it was 317 per cent, and AAP that saw an increase of 156 per cent," it read.

During FY 2018-19, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) had not received any donations but during FY 2019-20 AIADMK declared Rs 52.17 cr and JVM-P has declared Rs 23.08 lakhs.

"The top five parties which declared the highest donations in FY 2019-20 are SHS, AIADMK, AAP, BJD and YSR-C. Out of these parties, SHS, BJD and YSR-C declared a decrease in their donations while AIADMK and AAP declared an increase in the donations in comparison with FY 2018-19," read the report.

It also stated that maximum donations in cash was declared by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which collected a total of Rs 4.63 crore, followed by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu with Rs 52.20 lakhs, LJP with Rs 6 lakhs, Naga People's Front (NPF) with Rs 3.92 lakhs and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with Rs 29,000.

"Out of 53 regional parties analyzed, only 2 had submitted their donations reports to the ECI in the stipulated time period. 28 other regional parties have delayed their submission by a minimum of 6 days to 320 days. There are 23 regional political parties which have defaulted on the submission of their donations reports to the ECI during FY 2019-20, till October 29, 2021," stated the report.

During FY 2019-20, Shiv Sena received the maximum donations of Rs 62.859 crore from 436 donations, followed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has declared receiving Rs 52.17 crore from three donations. AAP stands on the third position in the list of maximum donations during FY 2019-20 with Rs 37.37 crore from 5161 donations. Next in line are BJD and YSR-C, which have declared total donations of Rs 28.20 crore and Rs 8.924 crore, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

