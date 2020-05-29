155 Indians deported by Kuwait land in Guwahati

Image Source : PTI Representational image

As many as 155 Indians deported by Kuwait landed in Guwahati in Assam on Friday and would be quarantined, officials said. According to health and security officials, 52 deportees are from Tripura and 103 from Assam. Swab samples of all the returnees would be tested and they would remain in mandatory quarantine.

"Under the Vande Bharat Mission for northeast India, a Jazeera Airways flight with 155 deportees arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Friday evening," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

An Assam government health official in Guwahati said that the deportees would be quarantined and legal proceedings and formalities would start thereafter.

In Agartala, Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the Tripura deportees left for the state capital in two buses and their swab samples would be tested before sending them to a quarantine centre soon after their arrival in the city.

Quoting an External Affairs Ministry communication, Nath said that all the deportees were in Kuwaiti jails for violation of that country's laws.

