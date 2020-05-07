India's 136 districts haven't recorded a single coronavirus case in last 21-28 days

New Delhi: A man walks past wall mural on coronavirus awareness, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Barakhamba Road police station in New Delhi, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

About 136 districts in India haven't recorded a single coronavirus case in the last 21-28 days, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying in a ministry statement on Thursday. The health minister also reviewed the preparedness and containment measures for the management of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. He said 180 districts across the country have not reported any new instance of the respiratory infection in less than seven days.

Another 180 districts had no fresh case in the last seven to 13 days. As many as 164 districts have not registered any new case in 14-20 days, while 136 districts have not reported any case of coronavirus infection in the last 21 to 28 days, Vardhan said on Thursday.

The union health minister listed at least 13 states and union territories that have not reported any new case in the last 24 hours. These include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram, Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and the Lakshadweep Islands have not reported a single case till date, he said.

According to Harsh Vardhan, about 29.06 lakh personal protective equipment (PPEs) and 62.77 lakh N-95 masks have been distributed to states, union territories and central institutions. Talking about the country's preparedness in terms of health infrastructure, Vardhan said as of now there are 821 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1,50,059 beds (1,32,219 isolation and 17,840 ICU beds) and 1,898 dedicated health centres with 1,19,109 beds (1,09,286 isolation and 9,823 ICU beds) along with 7,569 quarantine centres.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,783 and the number of cases climbed to 52,952 on Thursday, registering an increase of 89 fatalities and 3,561 cases in 24 hours since Wednesday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(With PTI inputs)

