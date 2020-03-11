106 Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs at Gurugram hotel; security personnel, bouncers deployed

ITC Grand Bharat Hotel, Gurugram

The BJP's 106 Madhya Pradesh MLAs are holed up at the ITC Grand Bharat Hotel near Gurugram amid tight security. The hotel is located about 50 kms from Delhi. Elaborate security arrangements are in place so that no one can have access to the BJP legislators here.

Security personnel in plainclothes are guarding both routes to the hotel. Security staff and bouncers of the hotel have also been deployed here. No person from outside is allowed to enter the hotel.

The media and others have also been barred from entering the hotel.

The hotel gate has also been shut so that no one can peek inside or take photographs. A security personnel present there said "These arrangements are being made to provide security to the legislators and other people inside the hotel".

In the hotel complex, only senior BJP leaders are allowed to meet the MLAs.

According to information, three 'rebel' Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are also present at the hotel. These are the same MLAs which the Congress has declared 'missing'.

BJP National General Secretary and senior Madhya Pradesh leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached the hotel on Wednesday evening and met the BJP MLAs. Vijayvargiya arrived at the hotel along with Haryana BJP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain, and Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel.

Top officials of Haryana Police are also present at the hotel for the guarding the BJP MLAs.

The road from the hotel to the local Gram Panchayat has also been closed. Due to the closure of this road, local villagers are facing trouble in commuting.

A senior BJP leader said: "All our MLAs are together. The BJP's legislature party is completely united and during the majority test in the House, the Congress' claims will prove to be completely false."