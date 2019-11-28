Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 standard floor buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses.

With the addition of 100 new buses on Thursday, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,000.

ALSO READ | Did Mamata refer to Bengal Governor Dhankhar as 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'?

ALSO READ | West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: Trinamool leads in 2, BJP in 1 seat