Image Source : AP 10 Afghan police personnel undergo training at Ghaziabad

As part of trilateral cooperation between Afghanistan, India and China, 10 senior Afghan National Police Officers are undergoing training at the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Ghaziabad, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. The programme which commenced on Monday is specially focussed on various aspects of community policing.

"Under the trilateral cooperation between India, Afghanistan and China, a capacity building programme for a team of 10 senior Afghan National Police officers started in India on February 17, 2020 at Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Ghaziabad," the ministry said in a statement. The programme is aimed at strengthening the collaboration of India and China on Afghanistan, it added.

In 2018, an understanding to launch a joint programme of Afghan personnel was reached during an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in April at China's Wuhan city. Accordingly, a joint programme for Afghan diplomats was held at Foreign Service Institute in November 2019.